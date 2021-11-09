“Maybe a Super Over..”: Gary Stead remembers 2019 WC Final ahead of England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final

England vs New Zealand: New Zealand’s head coach talked about the ICC World Cup 2019 final ahead of the T20 World Cup game.

England is set to take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both of them these sides met in the 2019 WC Final, and that was a historic game. The match ended in a tie, whereas the super-over also ended in parity. However, England won in the controversial boundary count rule.

There are a total of eight players here that were involved in the historic 2019 WC Final. Both teams won four of their five games in the Super-12 stages, and have been in wonderful form in the tournament. Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Stadium will host the semi-final game on 10 November 2021.

Gary Stead Press Conference ahead of England vs New Zealand

New Zealand’s head coach Gary Stead addressed the press before the much-awaited semi-final clash. However, he has insisted that the 2019 WC Final will have no impact on the T20 World Cup clash.

“I haven’t heard anything spoken about it [2019 World Cup final here] here,” Stead said.

“I think the guys are looking forward to the prospect of facing England again. As I said, they’re a quality side and yes, we just look forward to the challenge of playing the best side as well. So, I’m not sure there will be anything from the 2019 game that will come into it…maybe a Super Over it might.”

A horse named Super Over is set to make his debut for Archie Watson in the next six weeks It is a year since England won the Cricket World Cup in that dramatic Super Over 🏏 pic.twitter.com/QSOdvZD5G6 — ODDSbible Racing (@ODDSbibleRacing) July 14, 2020



England will be without Jason Roy in this game, whereas James Vince has been named his replacement. Stead revealed that the team won’t shy away from using their original plans despite Roy’s injury.

“He’s obviously a quality player and first and foremost you don’t want to see anyone go down injured like that,” Stead said of Roy.

“I mean we had the same with Lockie [Ferguson] and we know that we felt that as a big loss; I’m sure England are as well. I expect someone like Bairstow to probably go up to the top of the order and they’ve got a number of players that can do that.”

Both teams have given some incredible games in the past, and this semi-final is expected to be an interesting contest.