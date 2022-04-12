Is Harshal Patel playing today: Will Harshal Patel play CSK vs RCB 2022 IPL match?

Is Harshal Patel playing today: Royal Challengers Bangalore can miss the services of their star bowler in the Chennai Super Kings game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL 2022 league game. Both teams have some star players in their ranks, and they are one of the most popular teams of the competition.

The performance of both sides has been quite different in the tournament so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three of their four games in the tournament, whereas Chennai Super Kings have lost all four of their games. This game is an important one for the Chennai side.

However, the unavailability of their star bowler Harshal Patel can be a thing of concern in this game for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Is Harshal Patel playing today

Harshal Patel is set to miss the game against Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Patel has been a death-over specialist and has been bowling extremely well for the RCB side, and he will be a big miss in this game.

Harshal Patel, the right-arm pacer lost his sister and he went home after the last game against Mumbai Indians in Pune. He has joined the Royal Challengers Squad again, but he will have to serve the mandatory quarantine in order to join the squad again.

Heart goes out to Harshal Patel and his family. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 11, 2022

Harshal left the bio-bubble in between, and it is mandatory to serve the quarantine period before entering the bubble again. Patel is having an incredible IPL 2022, where he has scalped six wickets in four games at a stellar economy of 5.50.

Harshal Patel has been a sensational performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB used Harshal Patel to his very best, the seamer from Haryana took 32 wickets in the 2021 season breaking all the records.

Harshal kept his base price at INR 2 crores in the IPL 2022 auction. RCB broke their bank and spent INR 10.75 crores to bring back Harshal in their side.