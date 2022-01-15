“It’s been a remarkable journey King Kohli”: Yuvraj Singh applauds Virat Kohli on an outstanding career as Team India Test captain

Yuvraj Singh applauds Virat Kohli after latter came up with a shocking decision to relieve himself of Team India’s Test captainship duty.

Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as Team India’s Test captain merely a day after the team’s Test series loss against South Africa at Cape Down has left the Cricketing fraternity slack-jawed.

The past few months have perhaps been the most tumultuous ones for Virat Kohli- the skipper, ever since he decided to step down as the team’s T20I captain before the T20 World Cup in UAE. What followed was an ugly saga of miscommunication between him, the BCCI, and the selectors, which also ultimately led to his sacking of captaincy in the 50-Over format as well.

Regardless, now with his decision to resign from the Test captaincy, and ultimately as skipper in all formats of the game for the team, Virat Kohli, 33, leaves behind a rich legacy on the captaincy front of one of the leading Cricketing nations in the world.

With 40 wins, 17 losses, and 11 Draws, Kohli led team India in a total of 68 Test matches to end his captaincy career as the most successful one in India’s Test history.

Yuvraj Singh applauds Virat Kohli

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also joined in, with his customary words of praise for former India skipper and congratulate him on what has been a remarkable journey for ‘King Kohli’.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Yuvraj remarked that very few have been able to achieve what Virat has in his captaincy career so far, after which he wished him to ‘grow from strength to strength’ going forward.

Earlier, former India batter Virender Sehwag too, congratulated Kohli for a successful career as India’s Test captain.

It’s been a remarkable journey King Kohli @imVkohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave your all and played like a true champion each time. May you grow from strength to strength! Onwards and upwards 👊🏻💯🔥 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2022

