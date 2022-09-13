“It’s definitely a big option for the Indian team”: Rohan Gavaskar wants Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Rohan Gavaskar has said that he wants Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is set to start in October, and Team India have announced their squad for the same. After the disappointment of last year’s tournament, India would want to perform well in the tournament this time around. The Australian pitches will favour the Indian team as well.

The arrival of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have certainly bolstered the Indian bowling lineup, and the return of Mohammed Shami (as standby) is also a brilliant news for the side. With Virat Kohli scoring an international hundred, it is an excellent news for the Indian side ahead of the tournament.

Rohan Gavaskar wants Virat Kohli to open in ICC T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar has said that he wants Virat Kohli to open in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 for India. He highlighted the fact that Virat averages about 55-57 as an opener, where he also has a strike-rate of 160. Virat also played a knock of 122 runs in the last game as an opener.

Gavaskar insists that it is definitely a big option for the Indian cricket team to try Virat as an opener in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He also highlighted the fact that Virat opens for RCB in the IPL, and he also wanted to open for India as well last year.

“If memory serves me right, he wanted to open or he said he wanted to open in the Indian T20 league in this edition or the last edition, he said that’s the spot I want to be. So, it’s obviously something that he wants to do. So, it’s definitely a big option for the Indian team,” Rohan Gavaskar said as per IndiaToday.

Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yASQ5SbsHl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 9, 2022

Gavaskar said that opening with Virat will allow India to play Suryakumar Yadav at the number three position, in which he has been very successful. Although, he said that KL Rahul will miss his place if Virat opens with Rohit.

“It does open up those options and you’re right, SKY batting at number 3 it’s a pleasing thought. But I have to say if Virat opens, he showed what a tremendous success he is as an opener. It means one of my favourite players will have to make way which is KL Rahul,” Gavaskar added.