“It’s everyone’s dream to play Test cricket”: Adil Rashid confirms he is ready to make his test comeback

English leg-spinner Adil Rashid has confirmed that he is ready to make his return to test comeback under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

England started their test journey under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, where they defeated the current World Test Champions New Zealand by five wickets. The aggressive mindset of the English team was clearly visible in that match with both bat and the field settings.

Brendon McCullum is coaching an international side for the first time, and he earlier said that he is here to do the man-management thing so that the other coaches can work under him.

Adil Rashid confirms his intention of test comeback

Brendon McCullum earlier confirmed that he is in talks with some white-ball specialist players to feature in the red-ball cricket. Moeen Ali was one of them and even Adil Rashid is also in the consideration. Adil Rashid confirmed that Brendon McCullum contacted him for a test return.

The leg-spinner from Yorkshire, who last played a Test in 2019 has said that he has not retired from the longest format of the game and it is his dream as well to play test cricket again. Rashid has not even played a single FC game since 2019.

“Brendon’s reached out to me – just a text to check how things are,” Rashid told the Daily Mail.

“I’ve not closed the door on Test cricket. I’ve not retired or anything like that. It’s something that’s still there. It’s everyone’s dream to play Test cricket and I’m no different.”

#OnThisDay in 2015, Adil Rashid’s Test debut In the first innings, he conceded 0-163, the worst figures by anyone ever in their first Test match. But in the second he ripped through Pakistan with 5-64, almost giving England time to secure a thrilling win. pic.twitter.com/fd5VZHYvQ3 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 13, 2021

Adil Rashid said that Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum like to be positive and attacking, and he is very excited to play under them. He also confirmed that his shoulder injury is getting fine as well.

“It’s always exciting when something new comes along. Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes both like to be positive and attacking. That drives me on and it’s very exciting,” Adil Rashid said.

However, to make his comeback to test cricket, Adil Rashid must play some first-class games with Yorkshire in the upcoming months.