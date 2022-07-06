“Nothing short of incredible”: Chris Woakes lauds the performances of England test team under Brendon McCullum

England’s all-rounder Chris Woakes has praised the efforts of the English team under the coaching of Brendon McCullum.

The performance of the English test team under the regime of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes is nothing less than mind-blowing. This same English team was struggling in the red ball, and the fortunes have turned around the corner after the change in management.

England white-washed New Zealand at home last month, where the brand of cricket England played was applauded by everyone around the world. After beating New Zealand, the English team defeated India in Birmingham by chasing a record score. They currently have a 100% win record under the coaching of Brendon McCullum.

Chris Woakes lauds Brendon McCullum’s England

English pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has lauded the effort of the English team in the last month under the coaching of Brendon McCullum. He has called the efforts of the England team incredible.

“What the England Cricket Lads lads have done over the last month is nothing short of incredible!! Great to watch!! 👏🏼👏🏼 Test cricket 🔥❤️,” Chris Woakes tweeted.

What the @englandcricket lads have done over the last month is nothing short of incredible!! Great to watch!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Test cricket 🔥❤️ — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) July 6, 2022

Chris Woakes is currently battling a couple of injury issues, and he has not played in a single game this season. The pacer was set to play for Warwickshire in the English County, but he is still trying to recover from the knee injury that has been troubling him for a very long time.

He was in the commentary box last month against New Zealand, where he said that his body needed a bit of a break, and he has started his light practice with the ball. He informed that he is closing in to his return.

“My body needed a bit of a break. The knee is the thing causing me most grief at the moment,” Chris Woakes said.

“It’s been a tricky period of time, but it feels like it’s turned a corner. I’ve got the ball back in my hand, albeit some very light bowling sessions, but I feel like competitive cricket isn’t too far away.”