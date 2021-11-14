“It’s his own choice”: Ravi Shastri opens up on Virat Kohli’s decision of missing Kanpur Test vs New Zealand

Ravi Shastri opens up on Virat Kohli’s decision: The former Indian head coach has laid emphasis on players deserving breaks amidst the COVID-19 times.

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri believes that signalling out one player for a team loss is “ridiculous”. Speaking in an interview with NDTV, Shastri referred to fast bowler Mohammed Shami facing unnecessary criticism post India’s loss to Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener in Dubai last month.

Highlighting a culture developed under his tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team, Shastri explained the same by providing the example of Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali, who was severely criticized after he dropped a catch at a crucial juncture in the second semi-final against Australia earlier this week.

“Mohammed Shami, for me, has been a champion. He has been one of the real integral part of this team over the last five years. If we’ve won anything outside or in India, Shami with Ishant [Sharma], Jasprit [Bumrah], Umesh [Yadav], they’be been absolutely fabulous. To single one guy out for a game, it’s ridiculous.

Now that the penny has dropped…thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 🇮🇳🙏🏻 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 13, 2021

“It’s team sport. One message which we had in our team was ‘You win as one, You go down as all’. There’s no finger pointing in my dressing room. I thought Virat [Kohli] was brilliant in that press conference where he stood up for Shami. Hats off to him! No [Virat didn’t discuss it with me beforehand]. It came straight off the bat,” Shastri was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Ravi Shastri opens up on Virat Kohli’s decision of missing Kanpur Test vs New Zealand

Shastri further provided relentless support to the concept of taking breaks from competitive sport especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The 59-year old hoped for players to have guts with respect to asking for a break without being insecure about their respective positions in the squad.

“I don’t think one individual can be on the road for the amount of time the Indian team is on the road. I think you need to be able to take a break. Not just Virat. Everyone in the team, at some time, will need a break because they are human. I hope they realize it and have the guts and say ‘I want a break’. And not be insecure whether their position will be taken by someone else or not,” Shastri said.

After facing an unexpected early exit from the T20 World Cup, India will now host New Zealand for three T20Is and two Test starting from November 17. Virat Kohli, who recently stepped down as a T20I captain, won’t be part of the series until the second Test in Mumbai.

“It’s his own choice,” Shastri said of Kohli missing the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. “Let’s get that clear. There’s no one giving him a nudge. He needs that break. I believe he will come out twice the player he is.”

Kohli, who has played a solitary Test in Kanpur, will be playing his fifth one in Mumbai next month. In four previous Tests at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli’s 433 runs have come at an average of 72.16 including a double century against England in his last Test at the venue.