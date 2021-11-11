Hasan Ali catch drop: Hasan Ali dropping Matthew Wade proves costly for Pakistan in 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final

Hasan Ali catch drop: The Pakistani speedster erred on the field in a crunch situation at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

During the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali dropped a catch to give a massive reprieve to Australia wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade.

Ali, who conceded as many as 44 runs, further hurt his team’s chances of winning the match after he erred on the field. It all happened on the third delivery of the penultimate over when Wade slogged a fuller Shaheen Shah Afridi towards deep mid-wicket.

Running towards his left from deep mid-wicket, Ali had reached near the ball but failed to complete the catch as the batter ran a couple of runs. While Ali was immediately cheered by veteran batter Shoaib Malik and the Pakistani fans sitting behind him, Wade seemed to be in mood of making Ali pay for his mistake.

ALSO READ: “Catch might have made the difference,” Babar Azam opines on Hasan Ali’s drop catch

Australia, who needed 20 runs off 10 balls before the dropped catch, went on to seal a 177-run chase in the same over as Wade hit as many as three consecutive sixes off Afridi to turn the tables in the most fascinating of manners.

Having scored a match-winning 41* (17) with the help of two fours and four sixes, Wade was rightly declared the ‘Player of the Match’ after a nine-year gap in the shortest format at the highest level.

It was an unbeaten 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Marcus Stoinis (40*) and Wade which powered Australia to their second T20 World Cup final.

Hasan Ali catch drop

Hasan Ali dropped Matthew Wade when Australia needed 18 runs to win. Matthew Wade hits 3 sixes straight after the dropped catch & #Australia win.#T20WorldCup21 #PAKVSAUS #Pakistan #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/Ruxb8DLZnb — Syed (@DrakesWriter1) November 11, 2021

Twitter reactions on Hasan Ali:

Hasan Ali will never forget this evening, that catch #PAKVSAUS — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 11, 2021

Hasan Ali just dropped the World Cup — Dennis Hasan Ali (@DennisCricket_) November 11, 2021

Hasan Ali is going to get a lot of hate — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) November 11, 2021

Hasan Ali has been an absolute hero for Pakistan, time and again!

All part of the game – go easy on him PLEASE! 🙏 — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) November 11, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.