“It’s one hell of a ride for him”: Rohit Sharma talks about Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th test in Mohali against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli will play his 100th test in Mohali and Rohit Sharma addressed him in the press conference ahead of the game.

After India’s white-wash over Sri Lanka in the T20Is, the focus shifts to a couple of Tests ahead. This is an important series for both teams as 24 points of the World Test Championship are up for grabs. This is the 2nd World Test Championship cycle.

The Indian team has been a dominating side at home, whereas the Sri Lankans also can be deadly with their spinners. The Indian team has preferred to play on ultra-spinning tracks at home, but this can be a little risky in front of the Lankan spinners.

Ahead of the game, Rohit Sharma addressed the press in Mohali. He also talked about the 100th test of Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma talks about Virat Kohli’s 100th test

Rohit Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as India’s captain in all formats of the game. This will be his first match as India’s test captain. Rohit congratulated Virat on a brilliant journey. He also said that the journey will continue ahead as well.

“It’s been an absolutely brilliant journey for him and a long one. He has been exceedingly well, especially in this format and changed so many things. And yup, it’s one hell of a ride for him and will continue to be for the years to come,” Rohit said about Virat.

Virat was set to play his 100th game in South Africa, but he was ruled out due to back spasms. It was initially reported that the game will be played behind closed doors. However, in the latest state of affairs, BCCI have allowed 50% crowds for the first test in Mohali.

Virat Kohli loves playing against Sri Lanka and has a wonderful test scored against them. He has scored 1004 test runs at 77.23, with five centuries and two half-centuries.

India can try Shubhman Gill in the middle-order in this series. PCA Stadium is his home ground, and India can finally try him there.