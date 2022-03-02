Mohali pitch report: PCA Stadium Mohali pitch for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

Mohali pitch report: Mohali’s PCA Stadium will host the first test between India and Sri Lanka from 4 March 2022.

After India’s white-wash over Sri Lanka in the T20Is, the focus shifts to a couple of Tests ahead. This is an important series for both teams as 24 points of the World Test Championship are up for grabs. This is the 2nd World Test Championship cycle.

The Indian team has been a dominating side at home, whereas the Sri Lankans also can be deadly with their spinners. The Indian team has preferred to play on ultra-spinning tracks at home, but this can be a little risky in front of the Lankan spinners.

Mohali’s PCA Stadium will host the first test from 4 March 2022. The Mohali test will be a historical one for Virat Kohli, as it will be his 100th test game. It was initially reported that the game will be played behind closed doors. However, in the latest state of affairs, BCCI have allowed 50% crowds for the first test in Mohali.

A total of 13 tests have been played here on this ground. Out of 13, India have won seven, lost one, and five of them ended in a draw. Mohali’s pitch offers assistance to the pacers in the initial overs, but it supports the spinners overall as the game goes on. It is a typical Indian wicket.

The average 1st innings score at this ground in 355 runs, whereas the 4th innings score is 129 runs. Both sides would prefer to bat first on winning the toss in Mohali. Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most runs on this ground, whereas Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker.

One Monday, BCCI’s chief curator Ashish Bhowmick reached IS Bindra PCA Stadium and closely assessed the pitches. A senior member said that a neutral pitch can be expected at the ground. He insists that it will be a good cricketing wicket which will be made for getting the result.