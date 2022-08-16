“It’s very good news that KL is back”: Shikhar Dhawan welcomes KL Rahul into Indian team despite losing captaincy for Zimbabwe tour

Shikhar Dhawan has welcomed the arrival of KL Rahul in the Indian team who is making his comeback after a string of injuries and covid setbacks.

The 3-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and India is set to start on 18 August 2022. Team India have decided to rest the majority of their important players on the tour ahead of the all-important Asia Cup ahead.

KL Rahul is back in the side, and he will lead the time as well in the absence of Rohit Sharma. He will get much-needed game time ahead of the Asia Cup as he has not played a single game since the IPL 2022 with Lucknow Super Giants. VVS Laxman will be the head coach of the side on this tour.

Shikhar Dhawan welcomes KL Rahul

After the appointment of KL Rahul as Indian captain instead of Shikhar Dhawan for the Zimbabwe ODIs, some of the experts criticized the decisions. However, Shikhar Dhawan has said that the arrival of KL Rahul is a brilliant sign for India ahead of the Asia Cup as he is one of the most important players of the side.

“It’s very good news that KL is back in the side and leading the side. He is one of the main players of the Indian team. With the Asia Cup coming ahead, it’s a good outing for him. I am sure he will gain a lot from this tour,” Dhawan told the press.

Zimbabwe recently defeated Bangladesh in the ODIs and Shikhar Dhawan has acknowledged that fact. He said that they will not take the Zimbabwe team lightly on this tour. Dhawan insists that they will look at their process of playing well against all the teams around.

“It’s a good thing that they won against Bangladesh. They are playing good cricket. We are not going to take anything for granted or lightly. A good team always focuses on its process. We should make sure that we do our process right whenever we take on any team.” Dhawan added.