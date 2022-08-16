Cricket

“It’s very good news that KL is back”: Shikhar Dhawan welcomes KL Rahul into Indian team despite losing captaincy for Zimbabwe tour

Shikhar Dhawan has welcomed the arrival of KL Rahul in the Indian team who is making his comeback after a string of injuries and covid setbacks.
Rishikesh Sharma

