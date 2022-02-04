“I’ve always loved watching RCB, CSK & MI”: Marnus Labuschagne reveals the teams he would love to play in the IPL

Marnus Labuschagne has registered his name in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and he is searching for his first IPL contract.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season.

A total of 590 players will go under the hammer as confirmed by the BCCI ahead of the auction. Some big players have not given their names for the Auction. Marnus Labuschagne is one name who is aiming for an IPL contract. The Aussie stalwart has been a sensation with the red-ball, but he is yet to make his presence in the greatest T20 League around. He has set his base price at INR 1 Cr and he can be a great buy for any team in the auction.

Marnus Labuschagne reveals the IPL teams he loves watching

Marnus Labushchagne did a Q/A session on Twitter, where he asked the questions asked by fans. A user asked him the franchise for which Marnus would like to play. Marnus replied to his question and said that he likes Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians.

“Which team Do you like to play in IPL,” the user asked.

“Over the years I’ve always loved watching RCB, CSK & MI,” Marnus replied.

One another used asked Marnus Labuschagne to give his opinion on Sachin Tendulkar. Marnus appreciated Sachin Tendulkar and said he can learn so much from him.

Marnus Labuschagne is considered a red-ball specialist, but he has been really good with the white-ball too. He has scored one century and three half-centuries in just 13 games. In T20s, he has scored 666 runs at 30.27, whereas he has also scalped 21 wickets with the ball. Marnus can be a reliable middle-order batsman, whereas his leg break bowling makes him an all-round asset.