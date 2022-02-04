Cricket

“I’ve always loved watching RCB, CSK & MI”: Marnus Labuschagne reveals the teams he would love to play in the IPL

"I've always loved watching RCB, CSK & MI": Marnus Labuschagne reveals the teams he would love to play in the IPL
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"How did LaMelo Ball not make the All-Star team?!": Draymond Green shows his shock as Hornets' star and his teammate Miles Bridges miss out on All-Star 2022
Next Article
"Klay Thompson chose to become 'Wet-Fire' to cross Kobe Bryant!": Warriors' star crosses the Mamba on the all-time 3-pointers made list, drops 6 triples in the first half against the Kings
Cricket Latest News
"The domestic competitions will be played under the revised playing conditions and schedule": Cricket Australia announces new format for Sheffield Shield and Marsh One Day Cup
“The domestic competitions will be played under the revised playing conditions and schedule”: Cricket Australia announces new format for Sheffield Shield and Marsh One Day Cup

The Sheffield Shield and Marsh One Day Cup will be played under revised format due…