“I’ve been trying to get my foot in the door in an overseas league for years now”: Ian Cockbain credits BBL 11 opportunity for a PSL contract with Karachi Kings

BBL 11: New Adelaide Strikers recruit Ian Cockbain is a veteran player, and he is now signed by Karachi Kings for the upcoming PSL.

At one stage Adelaide Strikers won just a couple of their ten BBL 11 league games. They were set to bow out of the tournament, but then came a huge surprise. They managed to win their last four continuous games and qualified for the BBL finals series.

The batting had been a letdown for the Strikers due to the absence of Travis Head and Alex Carey. However, the batting batted above their potential in the last four games. The arrival of Ian Cockbain has certainly helped the side. In just three games, he has proved his class. Cockbain plays for Gloucestershire in the English County Cricket and was also picked by Welsh Fire in the Hundred cricket.

Cockbain’s wife is Australian, and he was in Australia when the Strikers decided to sign him. Ian Cockbain is 34 years of age, but he still has not played for any franchise overseas.

BBL 11: Ian Cockbain signed by Karachi Kings for PSL 2022

Ian Cockbain has revealed that Daniel Worrall called him to ask about his availability. Worrall is an Adelaide Strikers pacer, whereas he also plays with Ian Cockbain in Gloucestershire.

“I was in Adelaide on holiday with my (Australian) wife and little fella catching up with a few people who I used to play with couple years ago and ‘Franky’ Worrall just messaged me,” Cockbain said.

“He said to me ‘a couple of our batters have gone down, do you reckon you’d be keen to get your name in the mix?’.”

“I was like ‘absolutely’. He threw my name in the hat and I got a phone call a couple of days later and everything sort of fell into place.”

“I probably need to buy Franky a beer.”

Just after playing three games for the Strikers. Karachi Kings signed him for the upcoming Pakistan Super League as a replacement of Tom Abell. He said that it was “hugely satisfying” to get an opportunity for the Strikers.

“I’ve been trying to get my foot in the door in an overseas league for years now,” he said.

“I’ve never played for England, I’ve never been on a Lions tour, so my profile as a player doesn’t really appeal to teams overseas.”

“Now to get my name out there and do well on the big stage, hopefully that will kick-start a few more leagues coming in the next couple of years.”