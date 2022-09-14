“I’ve obviously got brilliant memories of 2020”: Tammy Beaumont joins Sydney Thunder for WBBL 08 and wishes to repeat success of WBBL 2020

English batter Tammy Beaumont will be representing Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League season.

The 8th edition of the Women’s Big Bash League is set to start from 13 October 2022 with the match between Sydney Sixers Women and Brisbane Heat Women. Ahead of the tournament, all the teams are looking to strengthen their squad. WBBL 06 champions Sydney Thunder have announced their first overseas signing.

English opening batter Tammy Beaumont will play for Sydney Thunder this season. She was also a part of Thunder’s WBBL 06 title-winning squad. Beaumont was recently dropped from England’s Commonwealth Games team, and she would want to make the WBBL season count to make a comeback in the Indian team.

Tammy Beaumont joins Sydney Thunder for WBBL 08

Tammy Beaumont has expressed her delight in signing on with Sydney Thunder for the upcoming BBL season. Beaumont, who was a part of the 2020 winning squad said that the season was hit by Covid, but she enjoyed her stay in the tournament. She said that it was an exciting opportunity for her to return to the Thunder camp this season.

Beaumont insists that she has got some brilliant memories of the title-winning campaign, and she has also hailed the camaraderie and team spirit within the group.

“I thought it was a great team to be a part of – a really good setup – and it’s an exciting opportunity for me to come back and play for the Thunder again,” Tammy Beaumont said.

“I’ve obviously got brilliant memories of 2020. Not only did we win the competition, but the group of girls I got to spend day-in, day-out with … the camaraderie and team spirit was excellent.”

The English influx continues! Tammy Beaumont, who lifted the trophy with the @ThunderBBL in 2020, is back in lime green for #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/ef6PPvfUrt — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) September 13, 2022

Sydney Thunder’s coach Trevor Griffin has also expressed his delight on Beaumont’s arrival. He said that Beaumont carries a lot of international experience, and she will also be a part of the leadership group with Rachael Haynes. Beaumont recently led Welsh Fire in The Hundred Women’s competition.

“She has a wealth of international experience, and her vast bank of knowledge allows her to provide Rachael Haynes with some support out on the park,” Trevor Griffin said.

Beaumont has scored 1721 T20I runs with the help of 10 half-centuries and 1 century, whereas she has also scored 1,063 BBL runs in 56 matches.