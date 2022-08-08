“We want you as captain, what do you say”: Tammy Beaumont reveals interesting story behind leading Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2022

English batter Tammy Beaumont will be leading the Welsh Fire in Hundred 2022 this season after playing for London Spirit last year.

The Men’s competition of the Hundred cricket has started with a bang, but the Women’s tournament will start from 11 August 2022 due to the conflict with Commonwealth Games 2022.

This competition gained a lot of popularity last year, and this season is expected to be a banger as well. Oval Invincibles won the tournament last year by defeating Southern Brave in the final. Dane van Niekerk was the highest run-scorer of the tournament last year, whereas Tash Farrant was the highest wicket-taker.

Tammy Beaumont reveals interesting story behind leading Welsh Fire

English opener Tammy Beaumont played for the London Spirit last year under the captaincy of Heather Knight last year, but she will be leading the Welsh Fire in the Hundred 2022. London Spirit failed to make it to the playoffs last year, and even Beaumont did not play that well.

She revealed that Welsh Fire’s general manager asked her to join Welsh Fire, so he jokingly asked him to make her the captain of the side. Beaumont was surprised that he accepted her proposal for the same, so she could not deny the offer as it will allow her to test herself.

“I know Welsh Fire’s general manager Mark Wallace as he used to work at the [Professional Cricketers’ Association],” Beaumont said to Sky Sports.

“He came up to me last season and said jokingly, ‘come on, Tam, what will it take for you to play for us?’ I said, as a joke, ‘make me captain!'”

“That was that for months but when the signing window came around he gave me a call and said, ‘we want you as captain, what do you say?'”

JUST IN: Tammy Beaumont has joined Welsh Fire for the upcoming Women’s Hundred season leaving London Spirit, and will now captain the side. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/kVxUybaON6 — Female Cricket #B2022 (@imfemalecricket) April 5, 2022

Beaumont insists that she loved playing under the captaincy of Heather Knight last season and has learned a lot from her as captain. She now wants to take the experience of leading the side.

“I have the opportunity to captain a team and test myself in a way that maybe I haven’t done much over the last few years,” Tammy Beaumont added.