“Hello Yadav”: Suryakumar Yadav tweet gets hilarious response from Amanda-Jade Wellington

In addition to his swashbuckling batting on a cricket field, India batter Suryakumar Yadav is also known for posting photographs from different cities he travels to for international cricket across his social media handles.

With India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign coming to a disappointing end in Adelaide on Thursday, cricketers (including Yadav) have reached their next destination.

Barring a few senior players who have been rested from both T20I and ODI squads for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand, the rest of the Indian contingent traveled from Adelaide to Wellington – venue for the first of a three-match T20I series.

Yadav, who uploaded a photo of himself as an Instagram story, also tweeted to share his current location with his fans.

Hello Wellington 😊 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 13, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav tweet gets hilarious response from Amanda-Jade Wellington

Yadav’s tweet ended up receiving an unexpected but hilarious response from Australia Women’s cricketer Amanda-Jade Wellington. Although the 25-year old player just said “hello” to Yadav, the timing of the tweet put forward her wittier side.

For the unversed, Wellington is currently representing Adelaide Strikers Women in the ongoing eighth season of Women’s Big Bash League. The right-arm leg-spinner is their best bowler thus far picking 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 14.29, an economy rate of 6.59 and a strike rate of 13. Only the fourth-highest WBBL 2022 wicket-taker at the moment, Wellington is at the third position among spinners.

Wellington, who had made her ODI debut six years ago, has played a total of 23 international matches across formats. Coincidentally, Wellington’s last international match was an ICC Women’s World Cup Group match against New Zealand in Wellington earlier this year.

Yadav, meanwhile, will be playing international cricket for the first time in New Zealand on Thursday. India’s most successful batter in this World Cup, Yadav would be looking to carry his form across the Trans-Tasman sea for six white-ball matches.