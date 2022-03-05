Cricket

Jadeja sword celebration video: Ravindra Jadeja celebration after scoring 2nd Test century in Mohali Test

Jadeja sword celebration video: Ravindra Jadeja celebration after scoring 2nd Test century in Mohali Test
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“There is not much between them. But I think Virat Kohli just pips him”: When Shane Warne called Virat Kohli a better player than AB de Villiers
Next Article
"I'm Joel Embiid, Shaquille O'Neal was a freaking monster when he played": The Sixers center believes he dominates the game in other ways unlike a physical specimen like The Diesel
Cricket Latest News
Jadeja sword celebration video: Ravindra Jadeja celebration after scoring 2nd Test century in Mohali Test
Jadeja sword celebration video: Ravindra Jadeja celebration after scoring 2nd Test century in Mohali Test

Ravindra Jadeja sword celebration: The Indian all-rounder crossed the 100-run mark for the second time…