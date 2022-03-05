Jadeja sword celebration video: Ravindra Jadeja celebration after scoring 2nd Test century in Mohali Test

Ravindra Jadeja sword celebration: The Indian all-rounder crossed the 100-run mark for the second time in this format.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has yet again justified his batting credentials after scoring his second Test century on the second day of the first Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Mohali.

Jadeja, who had scored 45* on Day 1, batted with utter comfort on Saturday. It was only in the second over of the day that Jadeja hit Sri Lanka fast bowler Suranga Lakmal for a boundary to reach the 50-run mark.

Jadeja, 33, who has been in tremendous batting form in this format of late, didn’t let go of a batting opportunity this time as well. In what appeared to be like an effortless effort, Jadeja’s innings was an apt combination of scoring boundaries and running singles and doubles.

It was right before the lunch break that Jadeja ran a single off Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya to complete his second Test century. Jadeja, whose first Test century was 100* (132), didn’t take much time before registering a career-best Test score.

Having put on display his quintessential sword celebration upon completing a half-century, Jadeja celebrated his century in the same but an even grander manner at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

So, Jadeja does go on to become the Rockstar that Warne saw in him. Perfect day to bring in a well-deserved century. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) March 5, 2022

100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You’ve made him proud. ❤️ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2022

Sir Jadeja. Take a bow The best all-rounder in Tests right now… #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2022

