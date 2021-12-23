Jaffna vs Galle LPL 2021 final Live Telecast Channel in India and USA: When and where to watch Lanka Premier League 2021 final?

Jaffna vs Galle LPL 2021 final Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of LPL 2021 final.

The final match of the ongoing second season of the Lanka Premier League is being played between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators in Hambantota tonight. Readers must note that the final match is a replica of LPL 2020 final which was also played between these two teams.

Kings captain Thisara Perera’s decision of electing to bat after winning the toss has worked in their favour as their opening batters Avishka Fernando and Rahnamullah Gurbaz have scored 56 runs in the first five overs.

Led by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gladiators have won all their three matches against Kings this season. It would now be interesting to see if Jaffna will be able to end their losing streak against Galle in this all-important final or not.

Jaffna vs Galle LPL 2021 final Live Telecast in India and USA

Sony Sports Network are televising the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2021 final match in India. The last match of the tournament is being televised on both Sony SIX and Sony TEN 2 in English commentary in India.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans is Sri Lanka are concerned, they can watch LPL 2021 final match on Supreme TV. While Willow TV are broadcasting LPL 2021 final in USA and Canada, A Sports are televising it in Pakistan.

Date – 23/12/2021 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (India and Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Sony SIX and Sony TEN 2 (India), Supreme TV (Sri Lanka), Willow TV (USA and Canada), A Sports (Pakistan), Fox Sports (Australia), Free Sports (UK) and Sports Max Cricket (Caribbean).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India), Daraz App (Sri Lanka) and Kayo app (Australia).