Jamaica weather forecast now: Weather in Jamaica today WI vs NZ 2nd T20 Sabina Park Kingston

Jamaica weather forecast: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the second WI vs NZ T20I.

The second T20I of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of West Indies will commence in Jamaica in less than two hours from now. An afternoon start in the Caribbean means that the match will start on the next day (August 13) in India (12:00 AM) and New Zealand (06:30 AM).

New Zealand, who had successfully defended 186 runs in the first T20I on the back of a 13-run victory at the same venue, have won all their last five completed T20Is against West Indies. Although these two teams haven’t played many T20Is against each other, the last time when West Indies had defeated New Zealand in a T20I was eight years ago.

Considering how the ICC T20 World Cup is nearing with every passing match, West Indies would be desirous of getting some victories under their belt before the world event.

Jamaica weather forecast

A hot and humid day in Jamaica appears to be having space for some rainfall. A rain interruption on Friday would be the second in as many matches in this series.

A 1:30 PM (local time) start means that there will be a rain probability of around 50% at the start time according to AccuWeather. Unfortunately, this number is expected to increase as the afternoon progresses. It will only be after 05:00 PM that the rain probability is predicted to decrease slightly.

Hear from T20 opener & wicket-keeper Devon Conway as the side gear up for the 2nd T20I in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday (6-30am Sat NZT) #WIvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/PQWE7Zblyl — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 12, 2022

Therefore, a rain interruption or two at the Sabina Park shouldn’t be surprising by any means. That said, all the stakeholders would be hoping for weather gods to provide enough time for players to complete a match or at least take part in a shortened contest.

Hourly weather in Jamaica today

01:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 46%).

02:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

03:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 54%).

04:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 54%).

05:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

06:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 36%).