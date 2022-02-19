James Faulkner IPL 2022: Will James Faulkner play in IPL 2022?

James Faulkner IPL 2022: The Australian all-rounder left the ongoing PSL 7 midway over contractual payment issue with the PCB.

Australian and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) James Faulkner, decided to step down from the remainder of the tournament over a contractual payment dispute with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

Taking to his Twitter handle a few hours ago, the 31-year-old issued an apology to the Pakistan Cricket fans for his withdrawal from the tournament, while also accusing the PCB for not honouring his contractual payment and lying to him throughout his stay in the tournament.

1/2

I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.

But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.

I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

2/2

It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.

But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

A couple of hours later, the PCB along with the Quetta Gladiators came up a combined, detailed account of their side of the story, refuting the ‘baseless allegations’ of the left-arm pacer.

As per the PCB, 70% of the payment amount as per the contract have already been transferred to Faulkner’s offshore UK bank account, and has been acknowledged by him for the same as well.

However, as per PCB, Faulkner also insisted the board to make a similar duplicate payment in his Australian account as well, which would have meant that the all-rounder would have been paid twice.

We are yet to hear James Faulkner’s counter on PCB’s statement as yet.

James Faulkner IPL 2022

As far as Faulkner’s participation in the imminent 15th season of the IPL is concerned, the Aussie bowling all-rounder failed to grab the attention of any of the 10 franchises despite being amongst the 600 players up for possible grabs in the recently concluded mega auction. The development meant that he would not feature in IPL 2022.

Faulkner was placed in Set no.45 of the final players list at a base price of INR 1 Crore, and was unfortunately amongst the many players who were not selected by the franchises to be part of the ‘accelerated bidding‘ process during the final stage of the auction.

In the ongoing PSL 7, Faulkner played a total of 6 matches for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators, and picked 6 wickets at an average of 32.66. He made himself unavailable for the franchise’s previous two matches against Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans due to his aforementioned tussle with the PCB.