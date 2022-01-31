Jason Holder double hat trick in cricket: List of T20I bowlers with 4 wickets in 4 balls

Jason Holder double hat trick: The West Indian all-rounder entered the record books with a match-winning last over against England.

During the fifth T20I of the recently concluded England’s tour of West Indies in Barbados, West Indies beat England by 17 runs to win the series 3-2.

Chasing a 180-run target in a series decider, England batters Sam Billings and Chris Jordan were left with a daunting task of scoring 20 runs off the last Jason Holder over.

Holder, who had earlier leaked 25 runs in his two overs including sending back England stand-in captain Moeen Ali (14), not only won the match for his team but also achieved personal various milestones. What followed was the 30-year old player picking a maiden T20I five-wicket haul on the back of a double hat-trick (four wickets off four balls).

Holder, who became the first-ever West Indian bowler to pick a T20I hat-trick, dismissed Jordan (7), Billings (41), Adil Rashid (0) and Saqib Mahmood (0) to register career-best bowling figures of 2.5-0-27-5.

Double hat-trick in T20Is Bowler Team Opposition Ground Year Rashid Khan Afghanistan Ireland Dehradun 2019 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka New Zealand Kandy 2019 Curtis Campher Ireland Netherlands Abu Dhabi 2021 Jason Holder West Indies England Barbados 2022

In what is Holder’s 11th international five-wicket haul, he has joined the likes of Daren Sammy (vs Zimbabwe in 2010), Keemo Paul (vs Bangladesh in 2018) and Oshane Thomas (vs Sri Lanka in 2020) in becoming the fourth West Indian bowler to pick a T20I five-wicket haul.

Before Holder’s heroic final over, West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein had managed to put curbs on the English batters with career-best bowling figures of 4-0-30-4.

ALSO READ: Aakash Chopra considers Jason Holder as apt RCB captain for IPL 2022

Holder, who surpassed Hosein in winning the Man of the Match award at the Kensington Oval, also bagged the Man of the Series award for picking the most wickets. In five T20Is, Holder’s 15 wickets have come at an average of 9.6, an economy rate of 7.78 and a strike rate of 7.4.

Jason Holder double hat trick vs England

Here we go … 6 6 6 6 -> W W W W Bishi voice n reactions ahhh 🤩#JasonHolder #EngvWi #WivEng #Holder pic.twitter.com/t1eUWHCJl8 — Diptiman Yadav (@diptiman_6450) January 31, 2022

Twitter reactions on Jason Holder:

Tomorrow is always a new day. https://t.co/G2ynIwMCIY — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) January 31, 2022

The Jason Holder Oval — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) January 30, 2022

This series has been really important for West Indies because we are seeing the guys who clearly have a ridiculous amount of talent and potential coming good in maroon. And can we talk about Jason Holder as a T20 clutch player please! — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) January 30, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.