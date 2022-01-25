“Jason Holder is absolutely perfect for RCB”: Aakash Chopra considers Jason Holder as apt RCB captain for IPL 2022

Jason Holder as apt RCB captain: Royal Challengers Bangalore are among the three franchises who need a new captain in IPL 2022 auction.

Among three franchises to have not won an Indian Premier League title despite playing in all the seasons till now, Royal Challengers Bangalore are also among the three franchises who will be bidding actively to find a new captain ahead of the 15th season of the IPL.

While Punjab Kings accompany Royal Challengers in both the aforementioned lists, Delhi Capitals continue to search for an elusive maiden title. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are also looking for a new captain after releasing both their former captains in Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.

As far as RCB are concerned, their think-tank needs to find someone who will succeed the likes of Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori and Virat Kohli as a full-time captain.

Good morning, 12th Man Army! ☀️ Just the BOSSES wishing you a productive Tuesday! 🤩🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/SHzPrXtCtU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 25, 2022

Kohli, who had led Bangalore for nine years in a row without winning the title, had announced him stepping down from captaincy before the start of IPL 2021 Phase 2 in the UAE. Kohli, who has played the second-highest matches as captain (140) in the IPL, has won 64 and lost 69 with a comparatively mediocre win percentage of 48.16.

Aakash Chopra considers Jason Holder as apt RCB captain for IPL 2022

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former India batter Aakash Chopra listed a few options which could end up leading Royal Challengers in IPL 2022. Former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, who is expected to be among the costliest buys in IPL auction 2022, is among the potential RCB captains for Chopra but with a major condition applied.

“Shreyas Iyer is an option. Bangalore can think about him but personally, he is not my No. 1 pick for Bangalore because the ground is not like that. He is a top-order batter and it will not work out if you send him below No. 4. You might not have a place till No. 4 as you have [Virat] Kohli and [Glenn] Maxwell, and you are trying to bat Maxwell up the order,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has been retained by Bangalore in addition to Kohli and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, is another leadership option. Readers must note that Maxwell has been leading Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League for some years now.

Having said that, Chopra has considered former West Indies captain Jason Holder as an apt replacement for Kohli as RCB captain. Holder, 30, had led West Indies in 37 Tests, 86 ODIs and three T20Is between 2015-2020. Holder, who had represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021, has represented Barbados Royals (as captain) and Sydney Sixers in Caribbean Premier League and Big Bash League respectively lately.

“They can either think about [Glenn] Maxwell or let me just throw a name here – Jason Holder. He is an unassuming character, does not impose himself, he is absolutely perfect for a franchise like RCB. He will play all the matches, he knows how to run a team and he will never take the center stage,” Chopra added.