Jaya Bhardwaj Deepak Chahar engagement: Deepak Chahar proposes to girlfriend post CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match

Deepak Chahar proposes to girlfriend: The fast bowler from Chennai Super Kings proposed to his girlfriend in the stands after the match.

Chennai Super Kings might have lost their third match in a row at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today but fast bowler Deepak Chahar ensured to end the league phase on both a professional and personal high.

With Super Kings already having qualified for the playoffs, Chahar provided his teammates another reason to celebrate by proposing to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj.

Just after players shook hands after Punjab’s 6-wicket victory, Chahar was seen on his knees in the stands. With a ring in his hand, the 29-year old player put on display a moment to cherish for CSK’s bountiful fans.

With Bhardwaj saying “Yes”, the couple were witnessed exchanging rings as family members of other players and franchise owners were cheering Chahar and Bhardwaj.

It is worth mentioning that Chahar and Bhardwaj have been dating each other for sometime now. According to some media reports, the couple was slated to participate in a Roka ceremony after the culmination of IPL 2021.

Chahar, who leaked 48 runs for a wicket in his four-over spell today, has been Chennai’s second-highest wicket-taker in the season for picking 13 wickets in as many matches at an average of 30.23, an economy rate of 8.36 and a strike rate of 21.69.