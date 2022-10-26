Pakistan vs Zimbabwe head to head T20 records: PAK vs ZIM T20 head to head records and stats

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup match.

The 24th match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth tomorrow. Following other Group 2 matches namely South Africa vs Bangladesh and India vs Netherlands in Sydney, this will be the third match to be played in the same day.

Currently at the fifth position on the points table, Pakistan will have eyes on their first victory of the tournament. Readers must note that Babar Azam and his men are currently at a position below Zimbabwe on the table.

Although Zimbabwe are also yet to win a Super 12 match, they have a point in front of their name on the back of emerging as the fortunate entity in the first rain-abandoned match of the tournament also involving South Africa.

In what is going to be the first-ever Pakistan-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match, Pakistan will be banking on their dominating T20I record against Zimbabwe in the past. The last T20I between these two teams was played as the third of a three-match series in Harare last year. A 24-run victory had powered Pakistan to a 2-1 series victory.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe head to head T20 records

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by PAK: 16

Matches won by ZIM: 1

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (PAK 1, ZIM 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 0 (PAK 0, ZIM 0)

PAK average score against ZIM: 152

ZIM average score against PAK: 137

Most runs for PAK: 241 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most runs for ZIM: 218 (Sean Williams)

Most wickets for PAK: 10 (Haris Rauf)

Most wickets for ZIM: 12 (Luke Jongwe)

Most catches for PAK: 6 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most catches for ZIM: 5 (Ryan Burl)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).