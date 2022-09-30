Jodhpur Cricket Stadium pitch report: Barkatullah Khan Stadium pitch report for Legends League Cricket matches

Jodhpur Cricket Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Jodhpur for Legends League Cricket matches.

The caravan of Legends League Cricket 2022 has reached its last venue in Jodhpur. After the successful completion of the Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi and Cuttack legs, the bandwagon has now switched to Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

Jodhpur will host the next three games of the tournament, and it will be a treat for the city’s cricket fans who don’t witness such occasions often. India Capitals, led by Gautam Gambhir are on a roll, and they are at the top of the table with 7 points in 5 matches so far.

The rest of the three teams would want to perform well in the Jodhpur leg of the tournament. Gujarat Giants will face Bhilwara Kings on the first day in Jodhpur. Chris Gayle joined Gujarat Giants in the last match, it will again be interesting to see Kevin O’Brien, Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag in Gujarat’s top order.

Jodhpur Cricket Stadium pitch report

Jodhpur’s Barkatullah Khan Stadium has not hosted a competitive game for over 20 years now. In 2022, the ground hosted its last ODI match. Both ODIs were won by the chasing teams, and the average 1st innings score was 242 runs. So, it will be a little unfair to judge the venue from this record.

This ground got renovated in 2016, and the capacity has been increased to 40,000, whereas the new floodlights are also installed. Jodhpur was set to host a few IPL games as well of Rajasthan, but Covid changed those plans.

A fresh pitch is expected at this venue, and the batters will love batting on this very track as run-scoring has been a thing in the tournament so far. The outfield should be a good one, and the boundaries are also that huge on this ground, so the batters will have a lot of things to take advantage of.

In the initial overs of the match, the pacers can extract some bounce on the wicket, but overall it should be a good batting wicket. Both captains would prefer to chase upon winning the toss in this match.