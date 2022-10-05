Man of the Series Legends League Cricket final: Who won LLC 2022 Man of the series?

Man of the Series Legends League Cricket final: The grand finale of Legends Cricket League 2022 turned out to be a one-sided affair.

Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals have lifted the Legends League Cricket 2022 title, after defeating the Bhilwara Kings by a huge margin of 104 runs, in what turned out to be a one-sided contest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.

En route the massive target of 212 runs, the Bhilwara Kings simply succumbed to the scoreboard pressure, amidst some excellent bowling spells by the Capitals’ bowlers, as they only managed to huff-and-puff to the score of 107 in 18.2 Overs.

Pawan Suyal (4-1-27-2), Pravin Tambe (4-0-19-2), and Pankaj Singh (3-0-14-2) were the pick of the bowlers for Gambhir, with none of his other bowlers too having had a bad outing while defending the total tonight.

However, more than half the damage was done earlier off the bat of former Kiwi skipper Ross Taylor (82 off 41) and former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson (62 off 35), as the duo helped the India Capitals post a humongous total of 211/7 on the board, despite getting off to a poor start, with the scorecard reading 21/4 at one stage.

Man of the Series Legends League Cricket final

Bhilwara Kings allrounder and former India international Yusuf Pathan was adjudged the ‘Legend of the tournament’ for his all-round show with both bat and ball throughout this season.

While he ended the season as the fifth-highest run-getter with 228 runs off 8 innings at an average of 32.57, he also scalped 7 wickets as well in as many innings, at a strike rate of 10.5.

Having said that, it was an ordinary day for Pathan in both these departments in the night of the final, as he leaked 34 runs in his two-Over spell, while returned scoring 6 (9), with his team chasing a stiff target.