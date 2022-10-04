Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report: SMS Stadium Jaipur pitch report for Legends League final match 2022

Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report for Legends League final match 2022.

India Capitals will take on Bhilwara Kings in the final of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The caravan of the tournament will end in Jaipur after travelling through Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur.

Gautam Gambhir is the captain of the India Capitals, and he would certainly demand silverware from his team. Ross Taylor played a brilliant knock in the last match, whereas Dwayne Smith and Wellington Masakadza are also very important to this side. They have some brilliant bowlers as well in their ranks.

The Pathan brothers are the main attraction of the Bhilwara Kings, and they are winning the games for the Kings on their own. With Shane Watson at the top, they have a match-winner in their ranks. S Sreesanth, Fidel Edwards and Monty Panesar are the important bowlers.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report

Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium hosted a last competitive game in November 2017, where India and New Zealand faced each other in a T20I match. This was the only T20I at his ground, where India won the match by five wickets at the end.

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium always has a greenish tinge to it, and the pacers get some movement in the initial overs of the match. The outfield of the SMS stadium is one of the biggest in the world, and the spinners certainly can take advantage of it in the middle overs.

Once set, the batters will be able to play their shots as there is a true bounce on the wicket, and the outfield is quite fast as well. It is difficult to hit sixes at this ground so the batters of both sides will look to it boundaries and the bigger ground dimensions will allow them to run some runs as well.

SMS Stadium hosted 7 games of IPL 2019, where the average 1st innings score was 163 runs and six games were won by the chasing teams. Both captains would look chase upon winning the toss in this match as well.