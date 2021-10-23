Joe Mennie: South Australian pacer announces retirement from Australian State Cricket

South Australian pacer Joe Mennie has announced his retirement from State cricket to spend time with his family in the UK.

South Australian pacer Joe Mennie has announced his retirement from State cricket. He has taken this decision to spend time with his family in the United Kingdom. 32-year old Mennie has played a solitary test for Australia against South Africa in 2016.

Mennie missed the last state season due to Covid travel restrictions, whereas he returned this time for the pre-season. However, he has now decided to call time on his state career.

“I am extremely grateful towards the Redbacks for backing me across the journey, in particular through a difficult period across last season and into this season,” Mennie said.

“To have two young children is an incredible joy, and I need to be as close to them as possible.”

“They are, and will always be, the most important part of my life, and I can’t wait to get back to the UK.”

Joe Mennie records

Mennie has been terrific for South Australia in first-class cricket. He has scalped 297 wickets in just 79 games, which includes eight five-wicket hauls. The 2015-16 season was the standout one for Mennie, where he scalped 51 wickets at 21.21.

What a decade of cricket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FcozUJrOGz — West End Redbacks (@WestEndRedbacks) October 23, 2021

Apart from playing a solitary test for Australia, he has also played in two ODIs.

South Australia head coach and Aussie legend Jason Gillespie had heaps of praise for the seamer. “When looking at the numbers, it is clear that Joe is one of the greatest bowlers the Redbacks have seen; but Joe’s impact on this great state goes well beyond the numbers.”

“Not only has Joe represented South Australia, he also has a prized baggy green cap resting beside his baggy red, and that is something that he will be able to treasure forever.”

“We thank Joe for every delivery he bowled as a Redback and his willingness to get stuck into the task at hand every day.”

Mennie has represented Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.