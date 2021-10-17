Sheffield Shield 2021-22: Marnus Labuschagne suffers in agony after Brendan Doggett delivery hits in abdominal region

Marnus Labuschagne suffers in agony: The Australian batter underwent a tough couple of minutes after getting hit where it hurts the most.

During the third day of the third match of the ongoing season of the Sheffield Shield between South Australia and Queensland in Adelaide, Queensland batter Marnus Labuschagne received a nasty blow in the abdominal region by his former teammate Brendan Doggett.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 37th over when Doggett bowled a good-length delivery which nipped into the batter after pitching. Labuschagne, who missed the ball altogether, was in immediate pain after getting hit on his abdominal guard. The right-hand batter was subsequently witnessed reeling in pain whilst lying down on the pitch.

It was after a brief interval that Labuschagne resumed his innings to score 45 (179) before Nathan McAndrew found him wanting in front of the stumps. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the ninth over, Labuschagne was part of a 94-run partnership for the third wicket alongside captain Usman Khawaja.

Khawaja, 34, scored his 31st first-class century in a much-needed situation. Having put together an unbeaten 165-run partnership for the fifth wicket with wicket-keeper batter Jimmy Peirson (89*), Khawaja played a titular role in powering Queensland to 370/4 in 131 overs at Stumps.

It is on the back of Khawaja’s 158* (287) comprising of 12 fours and a six that the visitors are leading by 242 runs with a day to go in the match. Queensland will now be looking to get to a safe lead before declaring their innings on Day 4.

Marnus Labuschagne suffers in agony after Brendan Doggett delivery hits in abdominal region

Ouch! Marnus Labuschagne’s ongoing battle with former Queensland teammate Brendan Doggett has taken a painful turn 😳 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/fEtPi4CoT4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 17, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

That’s one way to catch a ball pic.twitter.com/DYsUh3iai3 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 17, 2021

