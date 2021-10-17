Cricket

Sheffield Shield 2021-22: Marnus Labuschagne suffers in agony after Brendan Doggett delivery hits in abdominal region

Sheffield Shield 2021-22: Marnus Labuschagne suffers in agony after Brendan Doggett delivery hits in abdominal region
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"It's much easier to beat your own teammate"– Max Verstappen claims it was easier for Nico Rosberg to beat Lewis Hamilton than for Red Bull ace in 2021
Next Article
"You really need Uncle Marko"– Former F1 driver thinks Pierre Gasly has been "f****d" by Red Bull, Marko
Cricket Latest News
Sheffield Shield 2021-22: Marnus Labuschagne suffers in agony after Brendan Doggett delivery hits in abdominal region
Sheffield Shield 2021-22: Marnus Labuschagne suffers in agony after Brendan Doggett delivery hits in abdominal region

Marnus Labuschagne suffers in agony: The Australian batter underwent a tough couple of minutes after…