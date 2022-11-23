Joe Root IPL 2023: Has Root ever played in the IPL?

England’s Joe Root has to be one of the best players to ever play the game. He has proved his class in the test and ODI formats of the match, but he certainly has not made his mark in the T20 format of the game. Root played his last T20I for England in 219, which speaks a lot.

Root resigned as the test captain of the English side earlier this year, and now he wants to focus on the T20 format as well. He has stayed away from this format in order to focus on his red-ball game. Root represented Sydney Thunder in the BBL during 2018-19, which was his last overseas T20 league appearance.

Having scored 10504 test and 6207 ODI runs, Root is one of the greatest batters in England. He has scored 2083 T20 runs as well with the help of 13 half-centuries, which proves that he is naive to the shortest format either. Root is currently in Abu Dhabi to prepare for the test series in Pakistan.

Joe Root IPL 2023

England’s Joe Root has given his name in the IPL 2023 auction, and he will be one of the top names to go under the hammer in Kochi next month. Root has constantly prioritized test cricket, and that’s why he used to skip the auctions, but this time he will be officially entering the auction pool.

Root gave his name in the IPL 2018 mega auction, but he went unsold. It will be for the first time since 2018 that Root will be featuring in an IPL auction. He has not played for any IPL team in his career. In 2018, Sourav Ganguly praised Root’s performance and also tagged Delhi Capitals’ owner Parth Jindal, which ignited a lot of news that the Delhi franchise may sign Root, but it never happened.

What a performance from joe root and england on that surface ..one of the best test hundreds one will see on a pitch which is turning square .. @root66 @ParthJindal11 @ECB_cricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 16, 2018

Root recently gave an interview to the Mail where he said that he is not considering retirement from any format of the game and insists that he wants to play more in the T20 format in the next couple of years as he has rested quite a lot from this format.

“The next couple of years, might be a good time to explore playing a little bit more of that format and see how far I can take that side of my game,” Joe Root said to the Mail.