Joe Root last 10 ODI innings: Joe Root One Day career records

Joe Root last 10 ODI innings: The SportsRush brings you the list of the last 10 ODI innings of English batter Joe Root.

English batter Joe Root has been one of the most consistent batters in the world in test cricket, and he was brilliant in the recent test against India as well. He is playing his first ODI of 2022 against India, and he had a terrible start.

Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Root on duck, where he bowled a short and quick delivery outside off, and Pant completed an easy catch behind the wickets. Although, the overall ODI record of Joe Root is excellent.

Joe Root last 10 ODI innings

Joe Root has been excellent with the red ball, but his form in the last 10 innings with the white ball has not been great. He has managed to score 309 runs in the last 10 innings, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries. He has got out on a duck twice in the last five innings, but the two half-centuries have also come in the same period.

Root scored both of his half-centuries against Sri Lanka in the ODI series played last year.

S No. Score Opposition Venue Year 1 0 India London (Oval) 2022 2 68* Sri Lanka London (Oval) 2021 3 79* Sri Lanka Chester le Street 2021 4 0 Australia Manchester 2020 5 39 Australia Manchester 2020 6 1 Australia Manchester 2020 7 49 South Africa Johannesburg 2020 8 17 South Africa Cape Town 2020 9 7 New Zealand London (Lord’s) 2019 10 49* Australia Birmingham 2019

Joe Root One Day career records

Joe Root is considered one of the batters in English cricket. Root made his ODI debut in 2013 against India in Rajkot, but he could not even face a single ball in that match. He made his first ODI half-century in his fourth match.

Wish the Indian bowlers had got Joe Root as early as today in the fourth innings of the recent Test match at Edgbaston.#INDvsENG #INDvENG #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 12, 2022

In the 2013 Champions Trophy, he was a part of the ICC Team of the Tournament, where he scored 173 runs in five matches of the tournament. He never looked back after making his ODI debut and became one of the most consistent performers on the side. He was the 5th fastest batter to reach the milestone of 3000, 4000, 5000 and 6000 ODI runs.

Joe Root has scored 6109 ODI runs at an excellent average of 51.33, courtesy of 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His average of 51.33 is the 8th highest batting average in the history of ODI cricket. Root was a part of ICC ODI Team of the Year in 2015 and 2018.

Apart from batting, Root has been handy with his spin bowling as well, and he has scalped 26 ODI wickets at an economy of 5.76. He was also a part of the England’s 2019 World Cup winning squad.