Cricket

Joe Root last 10 ODI innings: Joe Root One Day career records

Joe Root last 10 ODI innings: Joe Root One Day career records
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Only way you stop a guy like James Harden is with the team”: Scottie Pippen gave his views on how to stop the 2018 MVP when he was wreaking havoc
Next Article
"I hope Charles Leclerc will pip Max Verstappen": Sebastian Vettel predicts 2022 F1 championship