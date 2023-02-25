Joe Root Test average: How much does Joe Root average in Tests played in 2023?

The only way for former England captain Joe Root to average 50 (or more) in Test cricket again today itself was for him to score an unbeaten 150 or a double century (even if dismissed) in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand in Wellington.

Root, who managed to tick the first case scenario in style, was assisted by captain Ben Stokes (27) as the latter declared the English innings right after the former crossed the 150-run mark on Day 2.

It all had happened on the first delivery of the 88th over when Root shuffled across his stumps to nonchalantly flick New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry for a six over deep square leg. Having reached from 147* to 153* in an eye-catching fashion, Root had to return to the pavilion as Stokes decided to have a bowl with England putting on board 435/8d in the first innings.

That’s enough…. England declare after Root reaches his 14th score over 150 🤯 Do England have enough? 🤔#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/LLtJI6hBBy — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 24, 2023

Joe Root Test average

Root, who was averaging 49.30 before the start of this match, is currently averaging 50.01 after 236 innings in Test cricket. Root, who has scored 10,853 runs in the format to be the 12th highest run-scorer (second-highest among English cricketers), currently shares the 10th position alongside legendary Donald Bradman in the list of most Test centuries (second-best among English cricketers).

How much does Joe Root average in Tests played in 2023?

In what is Root’s 29th Test century, it is also his 18th century at No. 4, 12th away from home, fifth against New Zealand, fourth under Stokes, second in New Zealand and first at the Basin Reserve.

Currently playing only his second Test of 2023, Root has already scored 224 runs at an average of 112 comprising one century and half-century each this year.

ALSO READ: Joe Root Test average by each year

It is noteworthy that it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Root rediscovered himself as a Test batter since the start of 2021. Having scored almost double the runs than any other batter in this format in this period, Root’s 3,030 runs across 32 innings have come at an average of 56.11 and includes 12 centuries and seven half-centuries.