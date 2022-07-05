Joe Root Test average by year: Joe Root Test centuries full list

Joe Root Test average by year: The former England skipper smashed his 5th Test ton this year to guide his team to a historic win at Edgbaston.

Resuming at his overnight score of 76 (112), former England skipper Joe Root smashed his 28th Test century on the final day of the fifth Test match against India at Edgbaston, to help his side register a 7-wicket victory, one which will be remembered by the Cricketing fraternity for many, many years to come.

Root was equally well-complimented by Jonny Bairstow, who himself smashed centuries in both the innings as the duo stitched together a marvelous 315-ball 269-run stand for the 4th wicket, to have the Indian bowling attack on their haunches by the end of those arduous final few sessions of the Test for them.

As for Root, his fifth Test century this year has meant that he has gone past the overall tally of 27 Test tons of the other two modern batting greats in Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Enjoying what is perhaps the best phase of his Cricketing career, the 31-year-old has smashed his 11th Test century since the start of 2021, and his ninth overall against India – the most by any player in the longest format.

4th Test hundred of the series for this amazing Run machine, Joe Root. The best test batsman in the world right now #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aypOmWLFTW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 5, 2022

Joe Root Test average by year

Joe Root averages 50.76 in his 121 matches long Test career so far, which commenced in the year 2012. Let’s take a look at his Test average in each of these calendar years:

Year Runs Average 2012 93 93 2013 862 34.48 2014 777 97.12 2015 1385 60.21 2016 1477 49.23 2017 966 50.84 2018 948 41.21 2019 851 37 2020 464 42.18 2021 1708 61 2022 927 61.8

Joe Root Test centuries full list