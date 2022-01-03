Johannesburg weather tomorrow: What is the weather forecast for IND vs SA Day 2 of 2nd Test match at The Wanderers?

Johannesburg weather tomorrow: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Day 2 of second SA vs IND Test at Johannesburg.

South Africa have ended Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match against India at The Wanderers, Johannesburg on a high.

In what came as a major blow to the Indian camp, their Test skipper Virat Kohli, was forced to miss the Test due to a lower back injury, which meant that KL Rahul had to take up the leadership duty.

Having opted to bat, KL Rahul notched up a gritty half-century in his very first match as team India skipper, and his 12th overall in the longest format. Runs were hard to come by, courtesy a disciplined bowling performance by the Proteas pacers led by Marco Jansen who returned with figures of 17-5-31-4, including the wickets of both the Indian opening batters.

The 21-year-old, along with the able assistance of Duanne Olivier (17-1-64-3) and Kagiso Rabada (17.1-2-64-3) bundled up the renowned Indian batting order sans Kohli for 202 in 63.1 Overs.

Continuing with his decent run of form, Rahul was India’s top-scorer with a gritty knock of 50 (133), with the middle-order yet again failing to impress. Ravichandran Ashwin (46 off 50), coming in at no.7 made sure India did put on some fight to reach a respectable score.

🏏 DAY 1 | STUMPS The #Proteas close out Day 1 of the 2nd Betway Test on 35/1 and trail India by a further 167 runs 🇿🇦 Earlier, India posted 202 all out in their first innings#SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/cNEzBCgFTb — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 3, 2022

Johannesburg weather tomorrow

With Day 1 remaining uninterrupted the entire day, the second day’s play as well, if the weather forecast is to be believed, is likely to proceed without any weather disturbances of any sort.

As per Accuweather, the clouds will try to cast a dreadful shadow, but the overwhelming presence of the sun will make for an exciting day’s play at The Wanderers on Tuesday.

The sunlight will evenly spread the stadium for most parts of the day, with clouds only dominating post 2 pm (local time).

As far as the rain is concerned, it is unlikely to bring a halt to the day’s play with thunderstorms only predicted at around 6 pm local time. Another spell of rain is expected at around 10 pm.

All in all, the second day’s play is highly unlikely to be interrupted by rain.