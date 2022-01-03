Marco Jansen height: How tall is Marco Jansen?

Marco Jansen height: The stark difference between Jansen’s height and some South African players has become a talking point in the series.

During the second Test match between India and South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, team India have been bundled up for 202 on Day 1 after KL Rahul opted to bat first post winning the Toss.

The South African bowlers were right on the money in terms of their disciplined line and length and made sure the Indian batters had to break some sweat to get their innings going.

Continuing with his decent run of form, Rahul was India’s top-scorer with a gritty knock of 50 (133), while the middle-order yet again failing to impress. Ravichandran Ashwin (46 off 50), coming in at no.7 made sure India did put on some fight to reach a respectable score.

Playing only his second Test match for the Proteas, the tall left-arm pacer Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 17-5-31-4, including the wickets of the Karnataka duo and India opening batting pair of Mayank Agarwal (26) and KL Rahul.

Jansen’s fellow pacers Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada too chipped in with three wickets apiece to complete a dominant South African performance with the ball.

Marco Jansen height

Ever since he has made his debut at the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, Marco Jansen has become a talking point amongst the Cricketing fraternity for his tall height.

While the game has witnessed aplenty tall, well-built fast bowlers over the years, the stark difference between his and the heights of his fellow team mates like Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma is worth a sight.

It all perhaps started when Jansen went out to bat alongside Bavuma during the first Test at Centurion, and the fans couldn’t help but note the difference between the two in terms of their height.

Jansen stands at 2.03 metres or 203 centimeters or 6’8 feet above the ground.

It is worth mentioning that Jansen (2.03m) and Temba Bavuma (1.62m) is the tallest and the shortest duo respectively to bat together in South African Cricket history.

Marco Jansen: 21, 6ft 8in, a left-armer, good pace and already being picked as no 7 in Test cricket. Has the making of an immense cricketer for South Africa — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) January 3, 2022

Some of the other tall-heighted bowlers in history over the years are Mohammad Irfan (2.16m), Boyd Rankin (2.04 m), Kyle Jamieson (2.03 m), Joel Garner (2.03 m), Morne Morkel (1.96 m) to name a few.