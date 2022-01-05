Johannesburg weather tomorrow: What is the weather forecast for IND vs SA Day 4 of Wanderers Test?

Johannesburg weather tomorrow: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Day 4 of second SA vs IND Test.

The fourth day of the ongoing second Test match of India’s tour of South Africa in Johannesburg should be the last day of the match for either team will register a victory tomorrow.

Chasing a 240-run target, South Africa have batted really well to score 118/2 in overs at stumps, Day 3. Led from the front by captain Dean Elgar (46*), the Proteas were provided with an initial boost by his opening partner scoring a stroke-filled 31 (38) comprising of six fours.

South Africa, who bundled out India for 266 in 60.1 overs in the afternoon session today, will be registering the third-highest successful run-chase at the Wanderers if they manage to seal this chase. With eight wickets in hand, the hosts would be confident of scoring 122 more runs to win this match.

Johannesburg weather tomorrow

An extended version of Day 1 weather forecast, Day 4 of the second South Africa vs India Test is quite likely to be played under a cloud cover. Contrary to Monday, Thursday will witness showers pouring down in Johannesburg though.

According to AccuWeather, rain probability will be 19% in the morning session tomorrow. The same will increase to 34% in the post-lunch session with clouds expected to mark their presence in the afternoon as well.

Having said that, it is in the last hour of day’s play when the rain probability is expected to touch as high as 50%. Assuming that rain doesn’t play spoilsport in the first two sessions, the match should easily be over by the evening session.

Game should be done either way by lunch or just after lunch tomorrow. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) January 5, 2022

While one can’t deny that play might be interrupted briefly on Day 4, rain is unlikely to pour down to the extent that the day gets washed out in Johannesburg.

Hourly weather at Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg

10:00 AM – 23 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

11:00 AM – 24 degree (Partly Sunny).

12:00 PM – 25 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

01:00 PM – 24 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

02:00 PM – 23 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

03:00 PM – 22 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

04:00 PM – 21 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

06:00 PM – 18 degree (Thunderstorms).