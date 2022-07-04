Jonny Bairstow recent form: Jonny Bairstow Test average by year

Jonny Bairstow Test average by year: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the English batter is in the best form of his life.

Despite scoring a magnificent 11th Test century in the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match against India in Birmingham, England batter Jonny Bairstow might have to continue with his supreme form in Test cricket in the second innings as well.

Bairstow, 32, has been terrific when it comes to sealing Test run-chases in this English summer. The right-hand batter has played a key role in each one of England’s three Test wins while chasing in the last month or so.

Another brilliant 💯 for the amazing Jonny Bairstow #class 3 in 3 — Ryan Sidebottom 🏏 (@RyanSidebottom) July 3, 2022

Set to chase a formidable target (especially if English bowlers are unable to stop the Indian batters) in the fourth consecutive match, England are almost certain of needing Bairstow’s services yet again.

Readers must note that India are currently leading by 257 runs with seven wickets in hand and two days of play remaining. If England are to draw this series, a victory at Edgbaston remains their only option.

Jonny Bairstow recent form

Highest run-scorer in Test matches played in 2022, Bairstow has amassed 880 runs in 15 innings at an average of 67.69 and a strike rate of 75.92. Bairstow, who had scored just six Test centuries in the first nine and a half years of his Test career, has already scored five this year.

Going by this rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Bairstow registers an entry in the list of most Test runs in a calendar year. Former England captain Joe Root, who is the third-highest Test run-scorer this year, had challenged the top spot of this list by becoming only the third batter to score more than 1,700 runs in a calendar year in 2021.

Jonny Bairstow Test average by year