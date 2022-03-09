YJB Bairstow Test average in 2022: List of Jonny Bairstow Test centuries

YJB Bairstow Test average in 2022: Jonny Bairstow continued his good form with the bat and scored a century against West Indies.

After a disappointing Ashes, England started their test series against West Indies. Yet again, the top-order of the English side failed, and they lost their initial four wickets for 48 runs. It was looking like another collapse for England, but Jonny Bairstow again proved his class with the bat.

Jonny Bairstow scored an unbeaten knock of 109 runs in 2016 with 17 fours and stabilize the English innings. The partnership of Bairstow and Ben Foakes allowed England to make their way back again in the game.

This is not the first time that Jonny Bairstow has saved the English team from collapse. He did the same in Ashes 2021-22 against Australia in the Sydney Test. He scored 113 runs against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

YJB Bairstow Test average in 2022

Jonny Bairstow has been terrific in 2022 so far. He has played just a couple of tests this season, and he has scored centuries in both of them. He currently has an average of above 100 in the tests played in 2022.

Two hundreds in two Tests – Jonny Bairstow has had some start to 2022 🙌#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/vc7JcHuwdp — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 8, 2022

List of Jonny Bairstow Test centuries

Jonny Bairstow has scored eight centuries so far in his test career.

S No. Opposition Score Venue Year 1 South Africa 150* Cape Town 2016 2 Sri Lanka 150 Leeds 2016 3 Sri Lanka 167* Lord’s 2016 4 Australia 119 Perth 2017 5 New Zealand 101 Christchurch 2018 6 Sri Lanka 110 Colombo 2018 7 Australia 113 Sydney 2022 8 West Indies 109* Antigua 2022

Why Jonny Bairstow is called YJB

Jonny Bairstow belongs from Yorkshire in England, and he plays for Yorkshire county as well. So YJB means Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow.