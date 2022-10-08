Jos Buttler Injury Update: Will Jos Buttler play Australia vs England 1st T20I in Perth?

Jos Buttler Injury Update: English captain Buttler missed the last 7-match T20I series against Pakistan recently.

Australia and England will go head to head against each other in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Both teams would want to get their combination set ahead of the T20 World Cup.

England recently won the T20I series in Pakistan, and they would want to continue their momentum in this series. The return of Alex Hales has been great for the side at the top order and his experience of playing in BBL will be beneficial for him.

The English team is going through some injury concerns, and the injury of their captain Jos Buttler has also been an issue for them. Ahead of the 1st T20I in Perth, Buttler has given an update on his injury.

Jos Buttler Injury Update

English captain Jos Buttler has confirmed that he is 100% fit for the T20I series starting against Australia in Perth. Buttler missed the whole away series against Pakistan, where Moeen Ali led the English team. He said that he could have played in the Pakistan T20I series, but he did not wanted to take any risks ahead of the World Cup.

“I’m back to 100 percent,” Buttler said on Saturday.

“Had a good time in Pakistan rehabbing, probably could have played earlier, but with the World Cup around the corner, it was the right thing to do.”

England captain Jos Buttler is enjoying sunny – but not hot – Perth. Says he’s 100% fit and wants Ben Stokes high up the batting order. Around 30k crowd expected for tomorrow’s Aus-Eng clash pic.twitter.com/KV48iCFTI1 — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 8, 2022

With Liam Livingstone already injured, and Jonny Bairstow missing the T20 World Cup, the fitness of Buttler is a huge sight of relief for the English team. Buttler was England’s best player in the last T20 World Cup as well and his arrival at the top of the order will be a huge boost for the English side.

Buttler had a brilliant IPL 2022 season with the Rajasthan Royals, where he was the highest run scorer of the tournament. He scored 863 IPL runs at 57.53 with the help of 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries.