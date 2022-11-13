Jos Buttler record against Pakistan: Buttler vs Shaheen Afridi head to head T20 records

The T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. It has to be said that the contest will be between the batters of England and the bowlers of Pakistan. Jos Buttler and Shaheen Afridi will have a lot of eyeballs in this match.

England’s batters proved their class in the last match, where the duo of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler joined 170 runs for the first wicket and dismantled the Indian bowling unit. The team will expect them to have more of the same impact in the final match as well at the MCG.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will want their pacers to fire in this match. Shaheen Afridi started slow, but he has now scalped 9 wickets in the last three matches. Looking at the pitch of MCG, the pacers will play a part, and Afridi is the best bowler of Pakistan.

Jos Buttler record against Pakistan

Jos Buttler will play a massive role for the English side in the Final match against Pakistan. The way he played against India was outstanding, and he would want to continue that against Pakistan as well. However, the record of Buttler against Pakistan is not great in T20Is.

Buttler has played 8 T20Is against Pakistan, where he has managed to score 148 runs at an average of just 18.51 with the help of one half-century. He has a S/R of 117.46 against Pakistan, which proves that he has failed to score freely against them. Buttler would want to improve his record here.

However, in ODIs, Buttler has smashed the Pakistani bowlers. In ODIs, he has scored 522 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of 62.25 with the help of 3 centuries and 1 half-century. In Tests, he has scored 460 runs against Pakistan at 51.11 with the help of 1 century and 3 half-centuries.

Buttler vs Shaheen Afridi head to head T20 records

The battle between Jos Buttler and Shaheen Afridi will be an intriguing one to watch out for. Afridi will certainly take the new ball for Pakistan, whereas Buttler will open the innings for England. Afridi has been at his very best in the last three matches, and Buttler also proved his class against India.

Although, it is interesting that both of them have met each other in just one inning so far in T20s, where Buttler scored 9 runs in 7 balls against Afridi. So, both players will have a point to prove in this World Cup.