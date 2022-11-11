Melbourne pitch batting or bowling: Melbourne Cricket Ground batting or bowling pitch report for PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final

Melbourne Cricket Ground is all set to host the grand final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Pakistan this Sunday. Both sides deservedly have sealed their spot in the final, and they will be looking to win their 2nd T20 World Cup trophy. The pitch at the MCG will be looked at with keen interest.

England’s approach in the semi-final against India was proof that this team does not crumble under pressure. The batters of this side are capable to achieve any kind of total, and the bowling of the side has also been really good in the tournament so far. This team will look over the fitness status of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.

Pakistan were neglected midway through the tournament, but they bounced back. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam came into their groove in the knockouts, whereas the inclusion of Mohammad Haris has been excellent. The bowling attack of the side is one of the best in the tournament.

Melbourne pitch batting or bowling

Melbourne Cricket Ground is a stadium that has been loved by both batters and bowlers as this has been one of the most competitive tracks in Australia. This ground used drop-in pitches which have a lot of bounce that makes the game quite lively.

MCG should have hosted a total of 6 games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 so far, but three of them got abandoned due to rain. The weather will be looked at with great interest in this final match as well. In those three matches, the average 1st innings score was 167 runs, and two matches were won by the teams batting first.

The pacers have been getting a lot of help in the initial overs of the match, and both sides in the final have some incredible pacers in their ranks. With the bigger boundaries, the spinners will play a crucial part in the middle overs of the match as it will be tough for the batters to clear the boundaries here.

The bounce on this track will allow the batters to play their shots freely, and they can get rewards for it. However, the outfield of the ground has not been that great here. Both captains will look to bowl upon winning the toss keeping the rain in mind.