Jos Buttler record in Wankhede Stadium: Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches Jos Buttler innings list

Jos Buttler record in Wankhede Stadium: Jos Buttler will be up against the bowling of KKR at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 47th league game of the Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals lost their last game against Mumbai Indians, and they would want to make a comeback in this game. Jos Buttler has been leading the batting charts in the tournament, and he will again be the focal point of the Royals’ batting. However, the other batters will have to assist him well.

Jos Buttler is leading the race for the orange cap this season by a big margin. Jos Buttler has scored 566 runs this season at 70.75, whereas he also a staggering strike-rate of 155.06. Buttler has smashed three centuries and three half-centuries in the season so far.

What a knock, Jos! Take a bow!@josbuttler departs after a scintillating knock of 116.#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/dIwOwXrWQB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler record in Wankhede Stadium

Jos Buttler has been smashing the bowlers in IPL 2022, and the ground of Wankhede has always been a paradise for batters. Buttler also enjoys batting at the Wankhede, and he possesses an incredible record in the Indian Premier League.

In the 19 games played at the Wankhede Stadium, Buttler has managed to score 648 runs at an average of 38.12, whereas he has a tremendous strike-rate of 148.62. He has scored one century and three half-centuries, with 116 being his highest score at the venue. He smashed 116 runs against Delhi Capitals this season.

It is interesting that Jos Buttler has not played a single ODI match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the three T20Is played here, Jos Buttler has not been able to do well. Although, the form of Buttler has been smashing in the Indian Premier League 2022 and the pitch at the Wankhede will obviously assist his batting.

Matches Runs Highest Average S/R 100 50 IPL 19 648 116 38.12 148.62 1 3 Overall T20s 23 742 116 37.10 151.12 1 3 Test 1 82 76 82.00 53.25 0 1 ODI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T20I 3 66 30 33.00 160.98 0 0

Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches Jos Buttler innings list