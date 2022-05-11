Jos Buttler vs Delhi Capitals stats and last 5 innings list: Jos Buttler vs Shardul Thakur IPL record

Jos Buttler vs Delhi Capitals stats: The opening batter from Rajasthan Royals will be playing his 10th match against Delhi Capitals tonight.

The 58th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

In the 11 matches that Royals have played so far, they have won seven and lost four to be at the fourth position on the points table. Capitals, on the other hand, are at the fifth position on the back of five wins and six losses in their 11 IPL 2022 matches thus far.

Jos Buttler vs Delhi Capitals stats

In desperate need for a victory, Delhi will have to put curbs in front of in-form Rajasthan opening batter Jos Buttler. Buttler, who is in the middle of a career-best IPL season, has fared pretty well against this opposition in the past.

Having faced DC whilst representing Mumbai Indians and RR on three and six occasions respectively, Buttler has scored 297 runs at an average and strike rate of 37.13 and 178.92 respectively. It was in his last match against Capitals that Buttler had scored a match-winning 116 (65) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Enjoy the good times! Loving every second with this team 💗 pic.twitter.com/uBXwWJBqD5 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) April 23, 2022

Jos Buttler vs Shardul Thakur IPL record

The best way for Delhi to gain an advantage in this match would be to dismiss Buttler in the powerplay itself. Hence, one out of Shardul Thakur or Khaleel Ahmed will have to do the needful to prevent Buttler from generating any sort of impact.

Readers must note that Buttler and Thakur have faced each other on seven IPL occasions in the past. Buttler, who has scored 68 (48) with the help of eight fours and two sixes against Thakur, has been dismissed by him twice in the IPL.

Ahmed, on the other hand, has dismissed Buttler just once in three innings but after conceding 45 (29) including four fours and three sixes.