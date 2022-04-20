Jos Buttler IPL 2022 runs: Is IPL 2022 Jos Buttler’s best IPL season?

Jos Buttler IPL 2022 runs: The English wicket-keeper batter has been in prolific form in Indian Premier League 2022.

England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler has a 110-run lead in the list of highest run-scorer at (almost) the halfway mark of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals, who made amends from last season by not starting with Buttler in the middle-order, have been witness to their premier overseas batter scoring most centuries and hitting most sixes in the season till now.

In the process, Buttler has also become only the sixth cricketer to score multiple centuries in an IPL season. Others who’ve done the same before him are Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2011), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2016), Hashim Amla (Kings XI Punjab, 2017), Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings, 2018) and Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals, 2020).

What a game of cricket! 💕 pic.twitter.com/5yPWJUcSGX — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) April 19, 2022

Jos Buttler IPL 2022 runs

In six innings thus far, Buttler has scored 375 runs at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 156.90 including two centuries and half-centuries each. The next on the list is Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul (265).

Buttler, who had made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2016, has been with Rajasthan since 2018. Out of his six previous IPL seasons, there have been three instances (2017, 2019 and 2021) of him playing 10 or less matches in an IPL season.

As far as runs scored are concerned, Buttler has returned from IPL seasons after scoring 255 (2016), 272 (2017), 548 (2018), 311 (2019), 328 (2020) and 254 (2021) runs.

Buttler’s best IPL season till date was his first once at Royals where his 548 runs in 13 innings had come at an average and strike rate of 54.80 and 155.24 respectively. The right-hand batter had scored as many as five half-centuries that season.

173 runs short of his best-ever IPL season mark, Buttler should easily be able to surpass his previous best in IPL 2022 considering that he still has a minimum of eight innings remaining this season. Therefore, it shouldn’t be surprising if IPL 2022 becomes the first 600+ season for Buttler.