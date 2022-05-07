Jos Buttler vs Punjab Kings stats and last 5 innings list: Jos Buttler vs Rabada head to head IPL record

Jos Buttler vs Punjab Kings stats and last 5 innings list: Rajasthan Royals will face Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings will be up against Rajasthan Royals in the league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals have lost their last two games, and they would want to bounce back. Punjab Kings registered a thumping win in the last game against Gujarat, and they would want to continue their good form.

The battle between Jos Buttler and the bowlers of the Punjab Kings will be an interesting one in this game. Buttler is leading the race orange cap this season.

Jos Buttler vs Punjab Kings stats

Rajasthan Royals’ opener Jos Buttler has been in tremendous form this season. Jos Buttler has an excellent record as well against the Punjab Kings. In 10 games against Punjab, Buttler has scored 386 runs at an average of 42.89, whereas his S/R has been 155.65. Jos Buttler has scored four half-centuries against Punjab.

The track at the Wankhede assists the batters, and Buttler would want to take full advantage of it. However, in the last five innings against Punjab Kings, Buttler has managed to score just a single half-century. He has managed to score 143 runs in the last five innings against Punjab.

Score Balls Year 25 13 2021 22* 11 2020 4 7 2020 23 17 2019 69 43 2019

Jos Buttler vs Rabada head to head IPL record

The battle between Rajasthan’s Jos Buttler and Punjab’s Kagiso Rabada will be the one to watch out for in this game. Buttler has been absolutely rocking the tournament, whereas Rabada is undoubtedly the best bowler of the Punjab Kings this season.

It is interesting that Buttler has just faced 14 deliveries of Kagiso Rabada in the IPL, where he has managed to score 22 runs at a strike-rate of 157.14. Rabada has not dismissed Jos Buttler even once in the history of the IPL. In T20Is, Buttler has scored 25 runs in 12 balls of Kagiso Rabada at a strike rate of 208.33.

The sample size is quite small, but Buttler has clearly dominated Rabada in the shortest format of the game. Rabada would definitely want to improve his record over Buttler in this game.

In IPL 2022, Jos Buttler has scored 588 runs at an average of 65.33, courtesy of three centuries, and he is the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Kagiso Rabada has also bowled well, and he has scalped 17 wickets in the tournament so far.