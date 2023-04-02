Reece Topley Injury: Twitterati Prays for RCB Pacer as he Suffers Agony due to Potential Shoulder Disclocation

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Reece Topley has injured his shoulder in the fifth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru tonight.

It all happened on the third delivery of the eighth over when Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma played a Karn Sharma delivery towards short fine leg. Running towards his left before diving to stop the ball, Topley did his shoulder on the back of an awkward landing. With a piece of grass lying besides him, an uneven patch on the ground could have played some role in affecting the execution of his dive.

What followed were disturbing scenes of the left-arm bowler writhing in extreme pain. Been immediately catered to by the medical team of the franchise, a red-faced Topley had no option than to return back to the dressing room. Accompanied by a member of the support staff, Topley continued to be in extreme pain whilst holding his shoulder.

Twitterati Rrays for RCB Pacer as he Suffers Agony due to Potential Shoulder Disclocation

If anyone has ever deserved some luck… hoping that isn’t as bad as it looked for Reece Topley. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) April 2, 2023

Reece Topley, seems like dislocation – if that’s the case then this tournament is surely over for him.#RCBvMI — Dr. Cric Point (@drcricpoint) April 2, 2023

The downside of wanting your big fast bowlers to dive around for everything #reecetopley @RCBTweets #RCBvMI — John Wright (@johnwright15) April 2, 2023

Reece Topley and injuries, so so unfortunate. #IPL2023 — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) April 2, 2023

Oh Reece Topley, that looks horrendous!#RCBvMI — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) April 2, 2023

Reece Topley Injury Update

Although there hasn’t been any official update on the part of RCB as of now, one doesn’t expect the 29-year old player to be playing any further part in the match.

Considering how Topley has had a history of injuries, it would be pretty dejecting to see him miss any part of IPL 2023. With Australia’s Josh Hazlewood yet to reach India (also due to an injury), Royal Challengers will only be left with England all-rounder David Willey as their third overseas pacer in case of Topley’s absence for more than this match.

That being said, they do have the likes of Siddarth Kaul, Rajan Kumar and Avinash Singh among reserve Indian pacers in addition to Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel (both playing this match). While Rajan has played seven T20s for Uttarakhand, Avinash is yet to play a match in representative cricket. Kaul, meanwhile, has played six white-ball matches for India and 56 IPL matches for three different franchises across eight seasons.

UPDATE: While Topley’s dislocated shoulder has been put back in place, he won’t be taking any further part in this match.