“Kaafi saare ann ban hue hain beech mein”: Rohit Sharma hilariously realizes having messed up with his Hindi during press conference before IND vs SL Mohali Test

Rohit Sharma hilariously realizes incorrect usage of his Hindi while answering a question during the press conference before Mohali Test.

Set to make his maiden appearance as Team India Test captain with a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Rohit Sharma addressed the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

It would indeed be a special moment for Rohit, not only because he would be leading the team for the first time in Tests, but also because it is set to happen on star batter Virat Kohli’s 100th international match in the longest format.

Addressing the press in his usual quirky manner, the 34-year-old yet again began the interaction being the ultimate candid version of himself, as he provided the conference room with some moments of fun and laughter, also at the expense of himself.

That moment came when one of the journalists in the room asked him if he had any individual target(s) for himself considering he had only represented India in mere 40 Tests till date.

Rohit Sharma hilariously realizes having messed up with his Hindi

“Kya sir, kya target set karun main abhi apne lie. Mera target to team ke liye set hai. Apne liye to main abhi utna nahi soch raha hun. Han 40 matches khela hai; mai khush hun 40 match se. Aisa nhi hai ki mujhe koi regret hai; kaafi saari injuries aur kaafi saare ann bann hue hain beech mein to….. ann bann matlab….,” replied Rohit to the aforementioned question before stopping himself hilariously upon realizing that he incorrectly used ‘ann bann’ (which means ‘not getting along well with someone’ or more than one person due to some reason) in the given context.

Rohit’s reply can be roughly translated to-“What target should I set for myself? My target is instead set for the team. I’m not thinking about myself at this point in time. I’m content having played 40 matches. And it’s not as if have any regrets with respect to this fact; there were many injuries and many ‘ann bann’ all this while…….what does ‘ann bann’ mean….?”

Rohit, upon receiving some help from someone to his right, realized he was supposed to say ‘utaar-chadhaav’ (ups-and-downs), while also admitting that he is not that well-versed with his Hindi.

The two-match Test series, which begins tomorrow, is also part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2021-23. Sri Lanka (with 100% points) are currently placed on the top of the WTC points table, while India stand fifth with 49.07% points.