Kane Williamson vs DC stats and last 5 innings list: Kane Williamson vs Kuldeep Yadav IPL records

Kane Williamson vs DC stats and last 5 innings list: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain is struggling to find his form this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Kane Williamson has not been at his best in the tournament so far, where he has a strike-rate below 100 this season. When Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 league game, Williamson would want to improve his performance.

For Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav has been their ace bowler this season, and he has been the player of the match in all the victories of Delhi Capitals this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Kane Williamson is not at his best in the Indian Premier League 2022, but he possesses an excellent record against the Delhi Capitals. Kane would definitely want to bring his ‘A’ game against the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Williamson has played 12 games against the Delhi Capitals, where he has managed to score 489 runs at a brilliant average of 61.13. He has scored four half-centuries against the Delhi side, where 89 has been his highest score. Kane Williamson played a fine knock of 47 runs in the last game against Chennai Super Kings.

In the last five innings against Delhi Capitals, Williamson has managed to score a couple of half-centuries, where 66* has been his highest score.

Score Balls Year 18 26 2021 66* 51 2021 67 45 2020 11* 10 2020 41 26 2020

Kane Williamson vs Kuldeep Yadav IPL records

Like Kane Williamson reflected on things tonight, it’s about building on the positives to chart the way forward. 🗣️#SRHvCSK #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/vYP8QKb5kU — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 1, 2022

Kane Williamson is one of the best in the game, and the form of Kuldeep Yadav has been excellent this season around. The battle between both of these players can be an intriguing affair. Williamson is generally a good player of the spin, but Kuldeep’s variation can trouble him.

Williamson has scored 39 runs in 32 balls against Kuldeep Yadav in IPL at a strike-rate of 121.87, where Kuldeep has been able to dismiss him a couple of times. In overall T20s, Williamson has scored 52 runs against Kuldeep at 115.55. So, Kuldeep Yadav has been able to hold Williamson in the past.

Kuldeep Yadav has scalped 17 wickets this season for the Delhi Capitals, whereas Williamson has managed to score 195 runs at 24.37 for Hyderabad this season.