Kane Williamson wife: Kane Williamson children and family details

New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson is one of the most respected cricketers of the current generation. Willamson has been a class player with the bat, but his behaviour on the field has given him applause from the rivals as well.

Kane Williamson, who is currently in England for the test series has some incredible numbers under his belt. In tests, Kane Williamson has scored 7289 runs at an incredible average of 52.81, courtesy of 24 centuries and 33 half-centuries. Williamson also has 6173 ODI runs and 2021 T20I runs under his name.

Sarah Raheem is the partner of Kiwi captain Kane Williamson. It is unclear whether both of them are married or not, but they are in a relationship for around seven years now. They have opted to stay private about their relationship status.

Sarah was born and brought up in Bristol, England, and she is a nurse by profession. She completed her studies at the University of Bristol. Sarah currently lives in New Zealand, but she spent most of her life in England only.

Congratulations to Kane Williamson and Sarah on being blessed with a baby girl 👨‍👩‍👧🧡#SRHFamily #OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/cvnzQEqhqK — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 16, 2020

Sarah and Kane Williamson met each other in 2015 when she was working in a hospital in New Zealand and Williamson was there for treatment. Both of them then started dating each other. There have not been many public appearances of both, but they have been snapped together sometimes at events.

In December 2021, both of them welcomed their first daughter. In May 2022, both of them became parents for the 2nd time when they welcomed a baby boy.

Kane Williamson’s father’s name is Brett Williamson, whereas Sandra Williamson is Kane’s brother. Kane also has a twin brother in Logan Williamson, who is one minute younger than him. He also has three elder sisters.