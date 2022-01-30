Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head Record | KK vs LQ PSL stats | PSL 2022 Match 6

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the sixth match of PSL 2022.

The sixth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in Karachi tonight.

Set to play their third match in four days, hosts Kings badly need a victory after losing their first two PSL 7 matches. Asked to bat first on both the occasions, the Babar Azam-led team has managed to score a combined total of 237/15 in 37.3 overs. Irrespective of whether they set a total of chase one on Sunday, Karachi will have to bat significantly better than their last two outings.

Qalandars, who have played a lone match till now this season, would also be looking for their first victory. Having faced a defeat despite scoring 206/5 in their first innings, Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and his bowlers need to come good at the National Stadium in order to make amends.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 13

Matches won by KK: 8

Matches won by LQ: 5

Matches played in Pakistan: 4 (KK 2, LQ 2)

Matches played at the National Stadium: 3 (KK 2, LQ 1)

KK average score against LQ: 157

LQ average score against KK: 154

Most runs for KK: 387 (Babar Azam)

Most runs for LQ: 312 (Fakhar Zaman)

Most wickets for KK: 11 (Mohammad Amir)

Most wickets for LQ: 7 (Shaheen Shah Afridi)

Most catches for KK: 10 (Babar Azam)

Most catches for LQ: 4 (Sohail Akhtar)

The last time when Karachi and Lahore had locked horns against each other was in Abu Dhabi last year. Chasing a 177-run target, Qalandars had fallen short by 7 runs despite useful contributions from several batters. Kings spinner Noor Ahmad was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-19-2 comprising of dismissals of Ben Dunk and Mohammad Hafeez.